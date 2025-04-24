Niagara Regional Police are searching for a man after an incident at the Library.

Police say it happened back on April 19th and was reported after the fact by staff at the library.

The man is described as white, 40 to 50 years old.

He is bald with brown facial hair.

He was wearing a pink hat, a black long sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and white running shoes.

Police have not released information on the incident but they are hoping that anyone who knows the identity of the man or who may have had an interaction with the individual will contact detectives.

If you have information contact detectives by dialing (905) 688-4111, option 3, extension 1008430.