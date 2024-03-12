Niagara Regional Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Beamsville.



Police say around 9 p.m. last night a suspect went into the Hey Bud Cannabis Dispensary at 5001 Greenlane.



The suspect allegedly pulled a gun and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and cannabis.



The employee at the store was not injured.



The suspect was wearing a black partial face cover, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and light coloured gloves.



The limited description says police are looking for a six foot tall white man with a large muscular build.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009023.

