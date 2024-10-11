Niagara Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a break in at the Southward Community Park.

Officers say a man broke into the concession building on Satuday October 5, 2024 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.



The suspect pulled a metal signpost from the ground and used it to force open the rollup concession counter door.



He then stole a number of items including a cooler and food.



Police have released a photo of the suspect that was seen riding a red and black Honda ATV with a white Honda wing decal on the gas tank sides and three functional headlights.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009023.