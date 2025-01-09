Niagara Police are searching for a suspect after a hit and run in St. Catharines.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday a man was struck by a van on Church Street near Calvin Street.

The man was flown to an out of town hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police are searching for a newer, dark coloured Dodge or Chrysler van with roof rails.

They say there will likely be front end damage and the vehicle is likely missing a silver coloured, Dodge brand hub cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, ext 1008389.