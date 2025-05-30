Niagara Regional Police are searching for suspects after an armed bank robbery in Wainfleet.

Police say three masked men went into the Meridian Credit Union on Highway 3 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

One suspect was armed with a handgun, another had something similar to a machete.

Detectives are investigating whether a second gun was also used.

The suspects demanded money and fled the scene in a white Honda Civic.

Police believe the vehicle was stolen.

Nobody was physically harmed during the incident.

All three men are described as thin and were wearing dark clothing, skeletal masks, and gloves.

Witnesses told police that the suspects spoke with accents.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009287.