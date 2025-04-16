Niagara Regional Police are investigating a violent robbery yesterday in Grimsby.

Police say it happened around 4 a.m. at a home near Winston Road and Kelson Avenue North.

Five masked men with weapons assaulted a man then forced their way into the home.

The suspects searched the home for valuables and then fled in a black SUV.

Police say the vehicle may have got on the QEW at Fifty Road.

Detectives are now trying to find video of the area to identify the suspects and the vehicle.

At this point they have pictures of the suspects but all of them have their face covered.

Anyone with camera footage from the area or any other information should contact police by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009341.