Niagara Regional Police are looking to speak with those inside a black SUV that was seen near a fire in Fort Erie.

The vehicle was in the area of Whispering Woods Trail and Butternut Crescent last Saturday when a row of townhomes went up in flames.

Police believe that those inside the vehicle may have valuable information for investigators.

Those inside the vehicle and anyone that may have information are asked to contact police at calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009700.

Two people are facing break and entering charges in relation to the fire but the NRP say the investigation continues.