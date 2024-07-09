Niagara Regional Police officers are combing a property in Niagara Falls in the search for a missing woman.



68-year-old Galextra Kavanaugh, who goes by the name Selma Paul, was last seen the afternoon of Monday, May 27th, walking in the area of Bridge Street and Fourth Avenue travelling towards Stanley Avenue.



Today, officers combed a property in the area of Bridge Street and Forth Ave.



The Marine Unit is also on the scene.

Niagara Regional Police say they are doing an extensive search for Kavanaugh.

Earlier this month, detectives asked anyone who lives or works in the area to go through their security footage and to also check their backyards and sheds.

Click here for more information on the case.

