Niagara Regional Police are searching for a missing 54 year old woman.

Marni Parliament was last seen April 9 at her home in the area of Kalar Road and Coventry Road.



Family and friends last heard from her on April 15 via a text message but have not heard or seen her since.



She is described as white, 5' 8", 154 pounds with blonde/brown long straight hair.



Police do not know what she may be wearing or her means of transportation.



The police and Marni's family are concerned for her welfare.



Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022200 reference NRPS incident number 24-39351.

