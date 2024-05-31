Niagara Regional Police are looking for help after shots were fired a vehicle in Fort Erie.

On May 19 police were called to the Crystal Beach area for reports of shots being fired.



Investigators say that an altercation took place at Waterfront Park that escalated into a high speed chase between two vehicles.



During that time one of the vehicles was hit by a bullet on Rebstock Road.



Detectives are asking that anyone who might have been in the area, anyone who witnessed the shooting or anyone driving through the area who may have dashcam video of the incident to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1007733.



They are also searching for video footage of a grey Lexus E33 being chased by the suspect vehicle described as a dark blue older model 4 door BMW 3 or 5 series, driving through the residential neighbourhoods of Crystal Beach on Saturday,May 19, 2024, between the hours of 11:40pm to 11:55pm.

