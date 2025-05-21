Niagara Regional Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Isabella Cooper was last seen around 2:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon in downtown St. Catharines.

She is known to frequent the bus terminal on Carlisle Street.

Isabella is an indigenous girl, roughly 5 feet tall, with a medium build and brown hair.

She may be wearing grey pyjama pants or white shorts with a white Nike sweater or purple shirt.

Police and Isabella's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who knows Isabella's current location is asked to call the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111 and request to speak with "dispatch."

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009610.