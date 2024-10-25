Niagara Regional Police are searching for a missing 73-year old man in St. Catharines.

Robin Parks was last seen around p.m. last night in the area of Fourth Avenue and First Street Louth.

He was travelling on foot.

He is described as white, with a short moustache and beard, grey shoulder length hair, he was wearing a black sweater, grey sweatpants, and brown shoes.

The police and Robins family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact the NRPS at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024325.