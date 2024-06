Niagara Regional Police are searching for a missing woman in St. Catharines.

26 year old Courtney Murray is believed to be in the St. Catharines area.



She is described as white, 5 foot 8, with a slender build.



She has dark shoulder length hair and a tattoo on her wrist of a Buddha type symbol.



Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.



 Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009408.