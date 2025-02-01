Niagara police are investigating a sexual assault in Niagara Falls.

On Friday January 31st around 6:30pm, police were called to a home in the area of Sodom Road and Willick Road in the Falls for a break and enter, which resulted in a sexual assault.

A male suspect broke into the home and sexually assaulted an adult female in the residence.

The suspect is described as being around 5'4 to 5'5, dark brown skin, and wearing a black mask with half finger gloves.

He also wore all black clothing, and a dark blue hoodie under his black jacket

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111 extension 1009535.

Anyone who may have been in the area, anyone with video surveillance or anyone with dash cam footage is also asked to contact detectives.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.