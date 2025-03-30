Niagara police are searching for the suspect involved in an early morning stabbing in St. Catharines.

This morning around 4:30am, police were called to Niagara Street between Church Street and Welland Avenue on reports of a stabbing.

Officers found a male victim who was suffering from serious life-threatening stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital.

Police are now searching for the suspect.

Detectives are asking for anyone with dash cam or security footage of the incident to contact them.

As well, anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Communications Unit by dialing (905) 688-4111 or 911 in an emergency situation.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing (905) 688-4111, option 3, extension 1009610.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.