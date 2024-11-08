Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say the investigation began last month and yesterday they searched a home and a vehicle in the area of Manchester Avenue and Whitmore Street in St. Catharines.

Officers seized $14, 349 in Canadian Currency, $330 in American Currency, 30.9 Grams of suspected Fentanyl, 182.6 Grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, and two Rolex Watches worth $100,000 each.

23-year-old Shyhiem Grant and 22-year-old Samra Yemen have been arrested and charged with possession of drugs and the proceeds of crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009130.