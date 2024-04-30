Niagara Regional Police will be conducting some training in Pelham this week.

A Public Notice of Police Training has been issued for Thursday and Friday as the Emergency Task Unit will be conducting indoor and outdoor training in the area of Centre Street and Canboro Road.

The training will take place between 9am and 3 pm on Thursday and 9 and noon on Friday.

There will also be signage in the area, however traffic in the immediate area should not be impacted.



Members of the public may hear simulated gun fire, and explosions.



They may notice the smell of smoke and see an increased police presence.



The public and media are asked to stay away from the training sites for their safety and the safety of the officers involved.

