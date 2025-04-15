Niagara Regional Police will be conducting outdoor training in Niagara Falls Wednesday.

Officers with the Emergency Task Unit will be training at a property on Mountain Road near Garner Road.

It will take place between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Members of the public in the area should expect to hear the sound of simulated gunfire, controlled explosions, along with the smell of smoke.

Signage will be posted in the area to notify the public of the training activity.

Traffic in the immediate area is not expected to be impacted.

The public and media are asked to avoid the training site for their safety and the safety of the officers involved.