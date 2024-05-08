Niagara Regional Police and Niagara Parks Police are taking part in some training exercises in the main tourist district of Niagara Falls.

A 'Public Notice of Police Training' has been issued with officers conducting the training sessions at the Table Rock Complex between 7 and 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Residents nearby will notice an increased police presence, the sound of simulated gun fire, the sound of controlled explosions, and there will also be high angle and repelling training.

Signs will be posted in the area and the public is asked to stay away.

