Niagara Regional Police officers will be conducting training in the Fort Erie area.



Officers will be training tomorrow, Wednesday, May 29th, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the area of the West Main Street and Old Mill Road in Stevensville.



Area residents may notice an increased police presence, and the sound of simulated gun fire and controlled explosions.



There will be signage and police tape in the training area.



The public and media are asked to stay away from the training sites for their safety and the safety of the officers involved.

