Niagara Police continue to try to identify a woman who was found in medical distress without any ID on her.



The woman, believed to be 70-80 years old, was found on Saturday in St. Catharines in the area of Parnell Road and Bunting Road



An updated description has been provided by police, which says she is white, with neck length white/grey hair and she possibly has a Dutch/European accent.



She was located wearing beige three-quarter length pants, a light coloured shirt, white running shoes, sunglasses, and a grey hiking hat.

The woman may have mobility issues as she was located with a black walking cane.

She was last seen walking westbound on the Lock One bridge in Port Weller at about 5 p.m.

Police believe she may reside in the Port Weller East area and are attempting to identify her to locate her family.

Detectives are asking residents who have family, friends or neighbours in the area to check in on them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009427