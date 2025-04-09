Niagara Police are trying to identify the driver of a truck that pushed an SUV through a St. Catharines intersection, almost slamming into another vehicle.

It happened Sunday, March 23, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., in the area of Welland Avenue and Niagara Street.

Police say a black pickup truck, being driven by a woman with blonde hair, pushed a beige SUV through the intersection, almost hitting other vehicles.

The black two-door Ford F150 then fled the scene without stopping.

No one was hurt, but police want to ID the driver.

You can watch the video by clicking here.

Anyone who can assist with identifying the driver of the black pickup truck is asked to contact the investigating officer by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009503.