Police forces across Ontario want to put an end to illegal car rallies and meetups this summer.

The rallies are usually planned on social media, with sometimes hundreds of cars, and people flooding to a commercial plaza.

The rallies are held without permission of the business owners in the plaza, and can sometimes include dangerous driving stunts, including speeding, and burnouts.

Now, officers can lay a charge of careless driving, within private parking lots, to deter the meetups.

According to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act, drivers convicted of stunt driving or street racing can be fined up to $10,000, face a jail term of up to six months, six demerit points and a mandatory driver improvement course.

Several Ontario communities are changing by-laws to target the drivers and people who attend the rallies.

A new by-law in Brampton has put an $800 to $2,000 fine for organizing or participating in rallies that involve racing, excessive noise, or damage to property.

In Vaughan, spectators can be fined $500, while participants may pay up to $2,000.

So far no communities in Niagara have taken similar measures, but Niagara Regional Police say they will be on the lookout for rallies this summer.