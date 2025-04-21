Flags are flying at half-mast in overwhelmingly Roman Catholic Italy to mourn the death of Pope Francis this Easter Monday.

History's first Latin American pontiff died at age 88 today after 12 years as head of the Catholic Church.

The first formal liturgical ritual for Francis will happen tonight with the confirmation of the pope's death and the placement of the body in the coffin.

The presiding prelate is Cardinal Joseph Farrell and he will remain in charge until a new pope is elected.

Francis will be remembered by Canadian Catholics as a progressive leader who helped usher in a new era of Indigenous relations.

Archbishop of Montreal Christian Lepine says the pope's death is a sad moment for believers who received much from him including his message of ``the value of togetherness.''

Francis apologized for the legacy of residential schools on Canadian soil when he toured the country in July of 2022, saying he was sorry that some members of the Church participated in the abuse, cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous Peoples.

There's also a historical process that will take place surrounding his death.

First, the pope's chief of staff will call out his baptismal name three times, and if there is no response, a death certificate is prepared.

The Chief of Staff will then take the Ring of the Fisherman from Francis and destroy it, along with the papal seal to ensure there are no forgeries.

He then will start planning for the body to lie in state, make the funeral arrangements, and prep for the election of a successor which is done 15 to 20 days after the Pope's death.

The faithful can pay their respects to Francis within the nine-day mourning period at St. Peter's Square.