Pope Francis appears to have overcome concerns about his health to preside over Easter Sunday Mass.

He is leading tens of thousands of people in a flower-decked St. Peter's Square in one of the most important liturgies of the year.

The Mass began just hours after Francis celebrated the 21/2-hour nighttime Easter Vigil.

Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been battling respiratory problems all winter that the Vatican and he have said were bronchitis, the flu or a cold.

The Mass precedes the pope's lengthy Easter speech that traditionally rounds up all the threats facing humanity.