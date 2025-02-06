The City of Port Colborne has added two new firefighters and a training officer after new contract negotiations.

The city has reached a new collective bargaining agreement with the Port Colborne Professional Firefighters Association (PCPFFA) for a three-year term, ending December 31st 2026.

Highlights of the agreement include hiring two new full-time firefighters, as well as a new training officer.

Additional agreements include benefit improvements, a 24-hour shift schedule, an increase in life insurance, as well as changes to pay differential and the probationary period for new hires.

Port Colborne Fire Chief Stan Double said he is very pleased with the new agreement.

“This new agreement demonstrates our commitment to working together to ensure emergency services in Port Colborne are well equipped and resourced to respond when our community is in need,” he said.

PCPFFA President Mike Radzikoski said he feels hopeful for the future.

"This is something that our department and community has needed. The changing needs of our city will benefit greatly from these decisions", he said.