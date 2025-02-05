Port Colborne has launched a survey to see how residents feel about adding more daycare spaces to the city.

The City is looking for feedback on the availability of childcare spaces, and the possible use of the former Visitors Centre (former Humberstone City Hall building) at Main Street and Mellanby Avenue as the new location for expanded childcare spaces.

An online survey launched this week is asking residents how they feel about renovating the building to accommodate 49 licensed childcare spaces.

The city says they would work closely with a heritage planner and receive consultation from the City’s Heritage Committee.

Results will be brought forward to Council in late March.

As of March 2024, the waitlist for child care in Niagara increased by 76% since March 2022.

Click here to complete the survey.