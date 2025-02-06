The City of Port Colborne announcing the appointment of Bryan Boles as the City’s new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), effective today.

Boles has served as Port Colborne’s Director, Corporate Services & Recreation / Treasurer since 2021.

He has also held the roles of Associate Vice-President of Financial Services and Associate Vice-President Ancillary Services at Brock University, the Director of Financial Management and Planning at the Regional Municipality of Niagara, and Audit Senior Manager at KPMG.

His contributions to key projects include the budget process, tackling of inflow and infiltration in the City’s wastewater system, and leading an effort to bring forward the community concert program.

The City is pleased to welcome Boles to this official leadership role and appreciates his interim leadership and willingness to step into the vacant CAO position recently.