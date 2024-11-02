Theresa and Giovanni Morcone of Port Colborne are celebrating after winning a Triple Millions prize worth $100,000.

“We were on our way to bed when we remembered the draw was that night. I checked the winning numbers and they looked familiar,” Giovanni recounted, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their windfall. “I looked at Theresa and said, ‘I think we have a winning ticket!’”

“I went to get our ticket right away,” said Theresa. “When we checked it on the OLG app and saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen, I thought we’d won $100. Then I saw the other zeroes! We scanned it a few times to make sure it was true.”

“We were left in disbelief and shock. Winning has been absolutely amazing,” said Giovanni. “I cried happy tears,” Theresa smiled.

“We plan to share some of this win with our kids and take some time to settle in before making any other decisions,” they concluded.