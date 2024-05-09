A family from Port Colborne has been arrested following a theft investigation that started over a month ago.

On March 31st, officers received a report about a stolen credit card.

An investigation revealed that the card had been fraudulently at a number of Niagara businesses between March 12 and 25th.

Officers were able to identify three suspects with the use of security footage.

On Monday, a 58-year-old man, a 45-year-old womam, and a 16-year-old male, all from Port Colborne, were arrested on a number of charges including unauthorized use of a credit card and possession of property obtained by crime.

Due to the connection with the 16 year old and the Youth Criminal Justice Act, none of the accused have been named.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact police.