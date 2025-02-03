The City of Port Colborne has announced who will be its next Fire Chief.

Stan Double has been selected as the city's Fire Chief, while Mark Middleton will be the new Deputy Fire Chief.

Double joined the force in an interim capacity in mid-December 2024.

"His leadership and impact have been so overwhelmingly positive, that Council has decided to appoint him to the full-time position."

Chief Double brings over three decades of service with the Hamilton Fire Department, where he began his career in 1990.

He most recently served as Platoon Chief with Hamilton and was awarded the International Association of Fire Fighters 2024 Leadership Award.

Deputy Fire Chief Mark Middleton also has over three decades of service, most recently serving as a Platoon Chief in Hamilton.

In December of 2024, Port Colborne announced it would not move forward with a plan to amalgamate emergency and fire services with the Township of Wainfleet.

At that time, the City said Chief Dave Wood, the former St. Catharines Chief, would join Port Colborne as an interim Fire Chief.

The following week, it was announced that Wood decided not to take the position.