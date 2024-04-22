A 41 year old Port Colborne man is facing break and entering charges.

Niagara Regional Police say several seasonal homes in the area of Rathfron Road and Lakeshore Road were broken into on Saturday.



While investigating they received a call regarding a suspicious person nearby.



Police found a man charging an e-bike in possession of some of the items stolen.



Officers say it appears that the e-bike battery died while the suspect fled the scene.



Christopher Airhardt is facing three charges of Break and Enter, two charges of Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000, and one count of Possession of Break and Enter Instruments.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023200.

