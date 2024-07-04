Port Colborne's mayor says he's "deeply concerned" about the events at Sherkston Shores

Mayor Bill Steele issued a statement saying there were several 'significant security issues' at the resort over the Canada Day weekend.



Niagara police were called to Sherkston Shores 30 times over holiday.



Police say the calls included possible weapons, fights, assaults, domestic violence, a sexual assault and reports of drug poisoning,



He met with representatives from NRPS, Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services, By-law Services, and senior city staff to discuss what can be done to ensure this doesn't happen again.



Steele plans to speak with the management of Sun Retreats Sherkston Shores about making "critical" changes to the property immediately.

