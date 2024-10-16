A Port Colborne resident is facing charges after their vehicle crashed into a hydro pole near Jarvis on Tuesday night.

Haldimond OPP say the vehicle hit a pole on Highway 3 causing the wires to fall across the road.



A portion of Highway 3 was closed for several hours.



The 24-year-old Port Colborne resident has been charged with careless driving and improper tires.



The driver also registered an “alert” during a roadside Alcohol Screening Device test resulting in a three-day driver’s license suspension.

