Port Colborne is hosting its Clean Community Day on Saturday, May 24.

The free community initiative offers residents a convenient and responsible way to dispose of bulky and damaged property debris, including broken furniture, mattresses, and even the kitchen sink.

The event will take place at the Engineering and Operations Centre parking lot, located at 1 Killaly St. W.

Dumpsters will be available to the public beginning at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, and collection will continue until dumpsters reach capacity.

Eligible items for disposal include broken furniture, mattresses, water-damaged books and magazines, broken toys, broken lawn ornaments, and cushions and old lawn chairs.

Certain items, such as regular household garbage, yard waste, propane tanks, batteries and electronics, will not be accepted for disposal during the May 24 event.

For more information click here.