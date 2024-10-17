A new survey is asking Port Colborne residents to share their thoughts on potential changes to the City’s Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT).

The current MAT applies a 4% tax to overnight stays of 30 days or less at camping sites and Sugarloaf Marina boat slips.

The new MAT may include other types of accommodation like hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, resorts, RV and trailer park sites, short-term rentals and other lodging establishments.

Participants are asked if they operate an accommodations business, how they would be impacted by an expanded MAT, as well as any additional feedback they might have.

More than 50 municipalities in Ontario have implemented MAT.

The survey can be found at www.portcolborne.ca/MATsurvey and will close on Wednesday October 30th.