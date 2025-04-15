Port Colborne’s free tree giveaway, in celebration of Earth Day, will be held this Thursday.

Starting at 9 a.m., 500 free trees and 100 free seed packs will be given out to residents on a first-come, first-served basis (limit of two trees per household).

The giveaway is a partnership between the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA) and Sassafras Farms.

Grow-your-own pollinator greenhouse kits will be available for purchase in support of the local ecosystem, with City staff on site to facilitate information sessions regarding tree care and sustainability.

This year, residents can look forward to a variety of tree species (while supplies last), including Bur oak, Red maple, Silver maple, White birch, and White spruce.

A Special Easter Market will also be held at Market Square, 59 Charlotte Street, Thursday, April 17, 2025, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

