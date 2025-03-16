The City of Port Colborne is marking the opening of the Welland Canal’s 2025 shipping season with a familiar spring tradition.

On Saturday, March 22nd, the City’s Top Hat Ceremony will return to Lock 8 Gateway Park.

Mayor Bill Steele will welcome the captain of the first downbound vessel and present them with a top hat to mark the occasion.

Residents are invited to attend the ceremony at 163 Mellanby Avenue, which will begin with a breakfast at 8am.

The breakfast will include pancakes, hot chocolate, tea and coffee.

A livestream of the event can be viewed on the City’s Facebook page.

A recording will also be uploaded to the City’s YouTube channel after the event has ended.