Port Colborne is handing out free trees to residents this week.

The annual tree giveaway is happening Friday 7 to 11:30 a.m. in King George Park during the Port Colborne Farmers' Market.



To celebrate Earth Day the city has partnered with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority and Sassafras Farms to hand out 425 trees (limit three per household).



City staff will be collecting addresses to see where the tree will be planted and test the survival rate.



The trees will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.



For more information visit portcolborne.ca/environment.

