The City of Port Colborne is looking for community feedback to help develop a new 10-year Parks and Recreation Strategic Plan.

June is Parks and Recreation Month, and the City says it wants to create a new vision that will guide the future of indoor and outdoor recreation, parks, and sport amenities.

Officials say the focus is on enhancing quality of life for all residents, and they are looking for feedback at open houses and pop-up events.

Port Colborne residents are encouraged to visit the City’s public engagement booth at the Port Colborne Farmers’ Market on Friday, June 13, from 7 a.m. to noon, where City staff will be available to gather feedback from the community, share information, and answer questions.

Community engagement activities will continue through November 2025.

To learn more about Port Colborne’s Parks and Recreation Strategic Plan and how to get involved, click here.