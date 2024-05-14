Niagara will be home to Canada's first-ever lithium ion battery separator plant.



The Prime Minister, Ontario Premier, and Regional officials were on hand in Port Colborne today as Japan's Asahi Kasei Corporation announced plans to open the plant in the city.



The $1.6 billion plant is part of Honda's vision to create electric vehicles in Ontario.



The company says the plant will be 'established' in the fall and will start commercial production in three years time.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirms the plant will be the first of its kind in the country.

"Canada bet big on electric vehicles, and today, the biggest manufacturers in the world are building them right here in Canada. Asahi Kasei's investment is another vote of confidence in our auto industry and auto workers. We're creating good-paying jobs, keeping the air clean, and putting Canada at the forefront of this exciting opportunity." Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Today's announcement is more good news for Ontario's world-leading electric vehicle manufacturing sector and the thousands of workers who are benefiting from the billions of investments being made in our province. Asahi Kasei's investment will bring economic growth and good-paying jobs to workers in Port Colborne and across the Niagara Region. It's also yet another show of confidence in our government's ongoing work to build a domestic EV supply chain in Ontario that benefits workers across the province, from critical mineral extraction in the Ring of Fire to battery manufacturing in Port Colborne and everywhere in between." Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

Located along Highway 140, south of Highway 58A (formerly known as the Nyon Lands) in Port Colborne, the new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be constructed, marking the largest investment in Niagara to date.

Officials say the decision to invest in Port Colborne highlights Niagara’s attractiveness as a place to do business and reaffirms Niagara’s position as a hub for innovation and forward-thinking industries.



Asahi Kasei was founded in 1922 with their global headquarters located in Tokyo, Japan.



The company employs nearly 50,000 people worldwide, with 14,000 in the United States.

When it comes to the amount of jobs the plant will create in Niagara, a firm number has not been released.

"Details regarding direct jobs created by this investment are currently being finalized and will be announced at a later date."

Asahi Kasei makes products and technologies that are used in everyday life, which range from Saran Wrap cling film to performance materials for automotive parts and interiors.



“Today's announcement in Port Colborne marks a transformative moment for not just the city, but the entire Niagara region. This investment underscores the importance of collaboration among all levels of government and industry partners. When Niagara works as a team, we can be justifiably proud of the sustainable and innovative outcomes that we achieve together. This investment will drive economic growth and environmental stewardship for generations to come, acting as a catalyst for future prosperity across the region.” Jim Bradley, Regional Chair, Niagara Region



“I am so thrilled to welcome Asahi Kasei as we celebrate this tremendous investment in Port Colborne and Niagara. This success would not have been possible without the incredible cooperation of all levels of government, the collaboration with our private business development partners, and the vision of the Asahi Kasei team. This investment is transformational for our region and I want to extend my sincere congratulations and appreciation to everyone involved in bringing it to fruition.” Bill Steele, Mayor, City of Port Colborne



“This historic investment by Asahi Kasei is a testament to Niagara’s attractive and competitive business environment. Today’s announcement shows that Niagara can attract global investment and is strategically positioned for growth. We are committed to continue working with governments, businesses and community partners to ensure a prosperous future for Niagara.” George Spezza, Director, Economic Development, Niagara Region

