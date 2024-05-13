A new report says Honda has selected Niagara to expand, with a new battery plant expected to be built in Port Colborne.



CBC is reporting Honda Canada, will build Canada's 1st lithium ion separator plant in the city, which is one of Niagara's 12 municipalities.



Port Colborne is located on Lake Erie, at the southern end of the Welland Canal.



Last month, Honda announced an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., part of a $15-billion investment to establish a Canadian electric vehicle supply chain.



That day, Japan's Asahi Kasei Corporation, announced a new partnership with Honda to build Canada's first-ever lithium ion battery separator plant in Ontario.

While the location wasn't announced then, it's believed Port Colborne is the successful bidder.

A news conference is scheduled for tomorrow that will include Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

CKTB continues to track this story.