It's a sign that summer is just around the corner, as the St. Catharines' Lakeside Park Carousel opens on Saturday.

The popular attraction, known for its hand-carved characters, and 5 cent rides, opens for the season at 11 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

This Saturday, free rides will be offered all day, courtesy of the Friends of the Lakeside Park Carousel.

Over 200,000 rides are offered on the carousel each year, and a team of volunteers helps maintain and restore the antique characters.

It will be open on weekends 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting this Saturday, including the holiday Monday until Canada Day.

As of July 1st, it will open 7-days a week 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The antique carousel is one of the largest and best remaining examples of a Looff menagerie carousel still operating in North America.

There are approximately 350 carved wooden carousels still operating in North America and the Lakeside Park Carousel is one of only nine in Canada.

The Carousel was purchased in 1921, from an amusement park at Scarborough, and started operating that year.

For more information on the carousel, click here.