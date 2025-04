It is voting day in Port Dalhousie as residents vote for a new city councillor to fill a seat left empty when a beloved representative died last year.

A by-election was called for Ward 6 (Port Dalhousie) following the unexpected death of Councillor Carlos Garcia, a fierce advocate for the beach-side community.

Residents are voting until 8 p.m. at either Grantham Optimist Club or Port Dalhousie Lions Club.

CKTB will have election results as soon as they are made available.