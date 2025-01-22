The MPP for St. Catharines says justice is finally being served in the death of a man at a local waste disposal site.



The explosion and fire rocked the Port Weller neighbourhood on January 12th, 2023, at Ssonix Products on Keefer Road.



An employee of the company, 37-year-old Ryan Konkin was killed in the blast.



Three people from Ssonix were charged with criminal negligence causing death, and arson by negligence, last November, and it has been confirmed that the plant will stay closed and Ssonix will not resume operations.



NDP MPP Jennie Stevens welcomes the news, hailing it as a victory for local residents and a step toward justice for the family of Konkin.



“This is a moment of relief and renewed safety for the Port Weller community,” said MPP Stevens. “The closure of this site finally brings justice to Ryan Konkin, and his family and St. Catharines residents can sleep well at night, knowing this facility is no longer operating in our city.”



Local groups, Ryan's Route and the Port Weller Residents Association have been fighting for justice since the explosion.



“From the very beginning, I knew we had to stand together with Ryan Konkin’s family and the entire St. Catharines community, demanding justice and action from the provincial government,” said Stevens. “Today’s announcement confirms that our voices were heard, and it certainly brings closure to a tragedy that should never have happened in the first place.”



“Ryan Konkin’s memory and the courage of his family will not be forgotten,” said Stevens. “This is their victory, and it is a testament to the strength of our community when we come together to demand better.”

