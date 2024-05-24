A portion of the popular Niagara Parkway will be closed in Niagara Falls this weekend as Americans celebrate their long weekend.



The area has a high volume of pedestrians with nightly fireworks going off every night at 10 o'clock.



Niagara Parks officials say over the last few years, Memorial Day weekend, has actually been busier than the Canadian holiday weekend, so they are planning additional additional holiday road closures this weekend.

On Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, the Niagara Parkway will be closed to vehicular traffic from Clifton Hill to Fraser Hill, beginning at 7 p.m. with a full road closure in place by 8 p.m., ending at 12 a.m.

Access to Niagara Parks’ Falls Parking Lot will continue from the south.