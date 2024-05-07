The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority says the Niagara River has improved and they are ready to remove a decades old designation.



Back in 1993 the 58 kilometre river was designated 'impaired' by the Remedial Action Plan due to pollution issues that negatively impacted the biological, chemical, and physical integrity of the Great Lakes.

A new report says fish eating birds along the water are doing well and latest testing shows that contaminants in the birds eggs have been going down and are stable, populations are reproducing, and there are no negative impacts on the birds and fish communities are doing well and not showing any signs of impairment.



Officials would now like to see the river status be changed to 'not impaired'.

Click HERE to listen to Natalie Green, Manager of Climate Change and Special Programs, discuss the river improvements on Niagara in the Morning.

Before that happens the Remedial Action Plan are looking for feedback on the proposed designation and are holding a webinar on May 14



There is also a short survey and more available online until May 31.

Information on the webinar and onlince survey can be found here https://getinvolved.npca.ca/niagara-river-fish-wildlife