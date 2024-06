A pot-bellied pig and two chickens are recovering after being rescued from a dorm room.

Humane Society of Greater Niagara says they believe the animals were being held for a senior prank.



Click HERE to listen to Executive Director Tanya Firmage discuss the situation on Niagara in the Morning.



The pig was suffering from a UTI and a severe skin infection.



Once the animals recover they will be put up for adoption.



Animal Welfare Services are still investigating the case.