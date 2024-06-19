This is not a good day to be without power, but that's the case for many in west Niagara.



Niagara Peninsula Energy, which covers the Lincoln area, says they are aware of an outage in the area, and crews have been dispatched.

"Please note the outage is due to a Hydro One equipment issue. Our crews are working together to restore power. Some customers may experience their power coming on and off until all repairs have been completed. No ETA at the moment. More updates to follow."

Meantime, Grimsby Power says it is dealing with outages as well.



At 2:30 p.m. the power utility reported that power will be shut off again in the next 20-minutes so that repairs can be finalized by Hydro One and NPEI.

"No ETR on when these final repairs will be complete."

The outages have left a number of schools in the area without power and in some cases without phone service.

Some parents are picking their children up early from school as temperatures soar to 32 degrees today.