The Niagara Parks Commission is announcing the appointment of Bob Gale as the new Chair of the Board of Commissioners.

Gale is a lifelong resident of the Niagara region, and has also served on the Niagara Regional Police Services Board from 2014- 2022, and was their Chair from 2014 - 2018.

He has served on numerous boards including as an Honourary member of the Boys and Girls Club Board, a YMCA board member, a Niagara Falls Sunrise Rotary past member, Niagara Falls High School Advisory Board, GNG Hospital Foundation Board, and more.

Gale has provided the community with many benefits, including the renovation of the Greater Niagara General Hospital emergency room, the construction of the “Gale Centre”, and the first and largest private donation to the new Niagara Falls Museum.

“I am grateful for the faith that Premier Ford and Minister Lumsden have placed in me as I take on this new role as Chair of the Niagara Parks Commission,” said Bob Gale, Niagara Parks Chair. “There has been so much great work coming out of the Commission under former Chair April Jeffs and I am excited to work with the Board and get more great things done.”